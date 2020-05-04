Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.58 while ending the day at $2.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -9.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $2.96. Exantas Capital Corp. currently has a market cap of $94.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.52. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.05%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.3333 and traded between $0.30 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNT’s 50-day SMA is 0.2888 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7414. The stock has a high of $13.78 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.24%, as 9.21M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.24% of Unit Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more UNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,926,460 shares of UNT, with a total valuation of $1,800,880. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more UNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,144,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Unit Corporation shares by 5.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,310,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -208,741 shares of Unit Corporation which are valued at $860,850. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Unit Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,897,919 shares and is now valued at $753,459. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Unit Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.