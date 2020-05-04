Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The shares of Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evolus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Outperform the EOLS stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on June 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Barclays was of a view that EOLS is Underweight in its latest report on June 11, 2019. SunTrust thinks that EOLS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.73 while ending the day at $3.82. During the trading session, a total of 606190.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.53% incline from the average session volume which is 655560.0 shares. EOLS had ended its last session trading at $4.16. Evolus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 EOLS 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $26.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Evolus Inc. generated 109.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -97.87%. Evolus Inc. has the potential to record -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.04% to reach $21.69/share. It started the day trading at $10.65 and traded between $9.71 and $9.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRR's 50-day SMA is 11.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.69. The stock has a high of $27.91 for the year while the low is $2.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.01%, as 2.51M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BAMCO, Inc. sold more RRR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BAMCO, Inc. selling -165,199 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,649,048 shares of RRR, with a total valuation of $82,499,360. Diamond Hill Capital Management, … meanwhile sold more RRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,688,970 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,092,534 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 41,751 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. which are valued at $52,091,166. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 677,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,147,080 shares and is now valued at $44,007,534. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.