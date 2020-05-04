Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

The shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on September 12, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on August 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 57. Argus was of a view that EBS is Buy in its latest report on June 13, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that EBS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $79.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.73.

The shares of the company added by 6.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $73.47 while ending the day at $78.70. During the trading session, a total of 783738.0 shares were traded which represents a -48.8% decline from the average session volume which is 526700.0 shares. EBS had ended its last session trading at $73.95. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 76.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.32, with a beta of 1.25. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 EBS 52-week low price stands at $39.11 while its 52-week high price is $83.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Emergent BioSolutions Inc. generated 168.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1100.0%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has the potential to record 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Stephens also rated FMBI as Upgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that FMBI could surge by 16.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.73% to reach $16.20/share. It started the day trading at $14.55 and traded between $13.28 and $13.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FMBI’s 50-day SMA is 14.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.29. The stock has a high of $23.64 for the year while the low is $11.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.31%, as 3.70M EBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 743.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FMBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 815,965 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,042,571 shares of FMBI, with a total valuation of $199,088,427. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FMBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,315,802 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,308,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,426 shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $96,733,821. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,038,354 shares and is now valued at $79,917,615. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.