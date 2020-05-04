Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.79.

The shares of the company added by 13.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.64 while ending the day at $2.99. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a -186.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. BIMI had ended its last session trading at $2.63. BOQI International Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BIMI 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $12.00.

The BOQI International Medical Inc. generated 246000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LNC as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that LNC could surge by 15.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.43% to reach $38.45/share. It started the day trading at $34.23 and traded between $31.92 and $32.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNC’s 50-day SMA is 32.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.03. The stock has a high of $67.52 for the year while the low is $16.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.51%, as 8.66M BIMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.56% of Lincoln National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -370,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,215,125 shares of LNC, with a total valuation of $584,702,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $267,004,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,449,890 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 106,191 shares of Lincoln National Corporation which are valued at $248,721,105. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 80,488 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,256,683 shares and is now valued at $138,355,897. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Lincoln National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.