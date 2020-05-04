Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

The shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that AEM is Hold in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AEM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.40.

The shares of the company added by 4.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $57.00 while ending the day at $61.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -7.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. AEM had ended its last session trading at $58.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited currently has a market cap of $14.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.36, with a beta of 0.73. AEM 52-week low price stands at $31.00 while its 52-week high price is $64.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agnico Eagle Mines Limited generated 1.26 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has the potential to record 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Citigroup also rated PK as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that PK could surge by 30.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.15% to reach $12.46/share. It started the day trading at $9.10 and traded between $8.50 and $8.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PK’s 50-day SMA is 10.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.82. The stock has a high of $33.02 for the year while the low is $3.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.45%, as 13.34M AEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.60% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -217,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,176,224 shares of PK, with a total valuation of $294,063,932. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more PK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $228,186,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 12.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,069,224 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,287,262 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $190,387,562. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In… decreased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 899,891 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,593,677 shares and is now valued at $91,705,985. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.