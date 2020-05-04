Mixed Analyst Attention: Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGRY is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Stifel thinks that SGRY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.56 while ending the day at $10.82. During the trading session, a total of 811146.0 shares were traded which represents a 14.43% incline from the average session volume which is 947890.0 shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $11.80. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 92.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1020.0%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Needham also rated DOMO as Reiterated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that DOMO could surge by 6.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.39% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $18.995 and traded between $17.35 and $17.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOMO’s 50-day SMA is 14.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.68. The stock has a high of $39.26 for the year while the low is $7.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.11%, as 2.31M SGRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.59% of Domo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 695.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,707,292 shares of DOMO, with a total valuation of $26,910,482. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,291,341 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Domo Inc. shares by 55.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,312,142 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 466,542 shares of Domo Inc. which are valued at $13,042,691. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Domo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,105 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,167,207 shares and is now valued at $11,602,038. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Domo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.