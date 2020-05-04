Mixed Analyst Attention: Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT), Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

The shares of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $34 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatrace Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Buy the DT stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that DT is Outperform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Citigroup thinks that DT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.92 while ending the day at $27.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a 12.56% incline from the average session volume which is 2.44 million shares. DT had ended its last session trading at $29.85. Dynatrace Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DT 52-week low price stands at $17.05 while its 52-week high price is $37.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatrace Inc. generated 188.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dynatrace Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.07% to reach $5.29/share. It started the day trading at $4.3115 and traded between $3.80 and $3.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JMIA’s 50-day SMA is 3.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.42. The stock has a high of $48.00 for the year while the low is $2.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.79%, as 9.78M DT shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more JMIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 235,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,242,106 shares of JMIA, with a total valuation of $26,986,950. Goldman Sachs International meanwhile bought more JMIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,592,537 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 38.07% of Jumia Technologies AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.