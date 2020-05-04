Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

The shares of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PDC Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Buy the PDCE stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Stifel was of a view that PDCE is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that PDCE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.205 while ending the day at $11.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 41.01% incline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. PDCE had ended its last session trading at $12.99. PDC Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PDCE 52-week low price stands at $4.51 while its 52-week high price is $43.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PDC Energy Inc. generated 963000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.0%. PDC Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.90% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.84 and traded between $8.28 and $8.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OEC’s 50-day SMA is 9.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.18. The stock has a high of $21.87 for the year while the low is $5.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 247938.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.69%, as 223,913 PDCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.38% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.92, while the P/B ratio is 2.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 792.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more OEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 157,113 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,959,810 shares of OEC, with a total valuation of $59,380,183. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more OEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,621,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by 14.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,081,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 645,987 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. which are valued at $37,910,556. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,097,796 shares and is now valued at $30,569,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.