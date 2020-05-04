Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

The shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $4 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PBF Energy Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on March 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Goldman was of a view that PBF is Neutral in its latest report on March 26, 2020. Raymond James thinks that PBF is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.41 while ending the day at $9.61. During the trading session, a total of 4.73 million shares were traded which represents a -5.43% decline from the average session volume which is 4.49 million shares. PBF had ended its last session trading at $11.40. PBF Energy Inc currently has a market cap of $1.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.14, with a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PBF 52-week low price stands at $5.19 while its 52-week high price is $35.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PBF Energy Inc generated 814.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 296.67%. PBF Energy Inc has the potential to record -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. CapitalOne also rated ERF as Upgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ERF could surge by 81.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.15% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $2.62 and traded between $2.39 and $2.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 2.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.44. The stock has a high of $9.23 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.98%, as 4.84M PBF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.94% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.