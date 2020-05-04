Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSE:ERI), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)

The shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSE:ERI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $65 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eldorado Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Neutral the ERI stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. Stifel was of a view that ERI is Buy in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ERI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 212.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.505 while ending the day at $18.84. During the trading session, a total of 7.02 million shares were traded which represents a -9.8% decline from the average session volume which is 6.39 million shares. ERI had ended its last session trading at $21.44. Eldorado Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 2.61. Eldorado Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERI 52-week low price stands at $6.02 while its 52-week high price is $70.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eldorado Resorts Inc. generated 209.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.46%. Eldorado Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is now rated as Equal Weight. UBS also rated GOLD as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that GOLD could down by -1.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.70% to reach $26.52/share. It started the day trading at $27.10 and traded between $25.16 and $26.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOLD’s 50-day SMA is 21.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.63. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $11.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.44%, as 17.99M ERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.96, while the P/B ratio is 2.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more GOLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 3,718,253 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,739,188 shares of GOLD, with a total valuation of $1,625,701,924. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more GOLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,555,122,017 worth of shares.

Similarly, Flossbach von Storch AG increased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by 12.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 51,807,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,645,420 shares of Barrick Gold Corporation which are valued at $949,114,444. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 462,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,928,648 shares and is now valued at $878,052,831. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Barrick Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.