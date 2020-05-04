Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Neutral the CCL stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that CCL is Hold in its latest report on October 07, 2019. UBS thinks that CCL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.725 while ending the day at $13.93. During the trading session, a total of 63.62 million shares were traded which represents a -14.29% decline from the average session volume which is 55.67 million shares. CCL had ended its last session trading at $15.90. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CCL 52-week low price stands at $7.80 while its 52-week high price is $56.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $3.66 and traded between $3.50 and $3.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UEPS’s 50-day SMA is 3.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.50. The stock has a high of $4.45 for the year while the low is $2.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 514899.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.66%, as 647,023 CCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 598.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Group Capital Management… sold more UEPS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… selling -701,672 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,709,416 shares of UEPS, with a total valuation of $10,794,401. Rubric Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more UEPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,665,753 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newtyn Management LLC increased its Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares by 14.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 255,914 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. which are valued at $5,965,500. In the same vein, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 107,209 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,858,086 shares and is now valued at $5,407,030. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.