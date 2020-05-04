Is There A Value in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) And Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

The shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $30 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WW International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Overweight the WW stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $18. Citigroup was of a view that WW is Buy in its latest report on March 03, 2020. DA Davidson thinks that WW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.89 while ending the day at $23.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 32.03% incline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. WW had ended its last session trading at $25.51. WW 52-week low price stands at $9.75 while its 52-week high price is $47.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WW International Inc. generated 292.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2050.0%. WW International Inc. has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.59% to reach $12.71/share. It started the day trading at $12.195 and traded between $11.04 and $11.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DVN’s 50-day SMA is 10.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.20. The stock has a high of $33.19 for the year while the low is $4.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.23%, as 20.03M WW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.41% of Devon Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DVN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,549,665 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,732,734 shares of DVN, with a total valuation of $309,103,192. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,519,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Devon Energy Corporation shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,688,072 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 319,348 shares of Devon Energy Corporation which are valued at $149,864,578. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Devon Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,584,418 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,920,748 shares and is now valued at $144,562,369. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Devon Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.