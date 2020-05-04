Is There A Value in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) And Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

The shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $57 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hess Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. Scotiabank was of a view that HES is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that HES is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.97 while ending the day at $44.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a 39.62% incline from the average session volume which is 4.63 million shares. HES had ended its last session trading at $48.64. Hess Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HES 52-week low price stands at $26.06 while its 52-week high price is $74.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hess Corporation generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 115.0%. Hess Corporation has the potential to record -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.80% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.78 and traded between $2.34 and $2.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRKR’s 50-day SMA is 2.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.56. The stock has a high of $9.17 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.04%, as 4.71M HES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.83% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 406.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eastern Capital Ltd. bought more MRKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eastern Capital Ltd. purchasing 416,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,050,001 shares of MRKR, with a total valuation of $7,695,002.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,754,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,528 shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $3,333,649. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.