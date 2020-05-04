Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)?

The shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of XP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Buy the XP stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Goldman was of a view that XP is Neutral in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that XP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.67 while ending the day at $23.10. During the trading session, a total of 733111.0 shares were traded which represents a 61.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. XP had ended its last session trading at $25.16. XP 52-week low price stands at $15.50 while its 52-week high price is $43.52.

XP Inc. has the potential to record 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.06% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.99 and traded between $7.01 and $7.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 8.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.62. The stock has a high of $52.74 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.75%, as 16.52M XP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 46.49% of Tilray Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.40% over the last six months.

ETF Managers Group LLC meanwhile bought more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,493,310 worth of shares.

Similarly, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by 41.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,142,367 shares of Tilray Inc. which are valued at $10,904,724. In the same vein, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,258,079 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,258,079 shares and is now valued at $8,655,584. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.