Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG), REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)?

The shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pretium Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $19.35. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that PVG is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that PVG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.89.

The shares of the company added by 10.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.55 while ending the day at $8.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a 12.88% incline from the average session volume which is 3.09 million shares. PVG had ended its last session trading at $7.63. PVG 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $13.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pretium Resources Inc. generated 23.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.71%. Pretium Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Chardan Capital Markets also rated RGNX as Reiterated on June 18, 2019, with its price target of $150 suggesting that RGNX could surge by 51.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.44% to reach $75.67/share. It started the day trading at $39.80 and traded between $35.88 and $36.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGNX's 50-day SMA is 35.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.53. The stock has a high of $55.23 for the year while the low is $20.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.71%, as 4.35M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.99% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 516.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RGNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -205,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,626,083 shares of RGNX, with a total valuation of $149,792,568. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,526,718 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its REGENXBIO Inc. shares by 6.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,508,386 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 145,900 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. which are valued at $81,221,539. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its REGENXBIO Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,080,352 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,080,352 shares and is now valued at $67,361,798. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of REGENXBIO Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.