Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)?

The shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $7 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Neutral the GLOG stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $18. DNB Markets was of a view that GLOG is Hold in its latest report on November 05, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that GLOG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.23 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 731355.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. GLOG had ended its last session trading at $4.62. GasLog Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GLOG 52-week low price stands at $2.67 while its 52-week high price is $16.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Ltd. generated 263.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. GasLog Ltd. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.47% to reach $100.46/share. It started the day trading at $92.98 and traded between $85.92 and $87.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRAH's 50-day SMA is 86.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.53. The stock has a high of $113.10 for the year while the low is $58.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.82%, as 1.11M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 23.65, while the P/B ratio is 5.03. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 515.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PRAH shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 525,629 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,895,685 shares of PRAH, with a total valuation of $572,617,682. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PRAH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $566,291,031 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares by 3.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,805,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -196,559 shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc. which are valued at $482,109,314. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,218,638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,561,345 shares and is now valued at $461,814,089. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.