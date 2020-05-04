Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)?

The shares of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ChromaDex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2019, to Buy the CDXC stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on September 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that CDXC is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.19.

The shares of the company added by 5.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.82 while ending the day at $5.25. During the trading session, a total of 915158.0 shares were traded which represents a -91.62% decline from the average session volume which is 477580.0 shares. CDXC had ended its last session trading at $5.00. ChromaDex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CDXC 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ChromaDex Corporation generated 18.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -36.36%. ChromaDex Corporation has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.00% to reach $18.38/share. It started the day trading at $15.08 and traded between $13.01 and $13.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUM’s 50-day SMA is 14.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.31. The stock has a high of $25.22 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.89%, as 10.14M CDXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.94% of Summit Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,146,624 shares of SUM, with a total valuation of $152,199,360. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,188,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,443,090 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -93,400 shares of Summit Materials Inc. which are valued at $111,646,350. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 368,767 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,507,979 shares and is now valued at $82,619,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Summit Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.