Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)?

The shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. WBB Securities was of a view that ARCT is Strong Buy in its latest report on September 20, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that ARCT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $35.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 616.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is 8.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.72.

The shares of the company added by 18.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $32.03 while ending the day at $40.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -380.03% decline from the average session volume which is 328190.0 shares. ARCT had ended its last session trading at $34.50. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 ARCT 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $37.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. generated 31.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Credit Suisse also rated PFGC as Resumed on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that PFGC could surge by 36.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.31% to reach $42.67/share. It started the day trading at $28.22 and traded between $26.05 and $26.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFGC’s 50-day SMA is 28.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.47. The stock has a high of $54.49 for the year while the low is $7.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.22%, as 3.05M ARCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Performance Food Group Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.46, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PFGC shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 2,341,609 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,902,447 shares of PFGC, with a total valuation of $343,668,490. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more PFGC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,315,770 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Performance Food Group Company shares by 13.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,638,716 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,233,869 shares of Performance Food Group Company which are valued at $262,989,060. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Performance Food Group Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 395,173 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,639,900 shares and is now valued at $188,858,328. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Performance Food Group Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.