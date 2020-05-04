Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)?

The shares of Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yatra Online Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 20, 2018, to Buy the YTRA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2017. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on July 12, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Macquarie was of a view that YTRA is Outperform in its latest report on June 05, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.50.

The shares of the company added by 13.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.10 while ending the day at $1.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -625.7% decline from the average session volume which is 180160.0 shares. YTRA had ended its last session trading at $1.15. Yatra Online Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 YTRA 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $4.87.

The Yatra Online Inc. generated 13.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $190. UBS also rated KLAC as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $153 suggesting that KLAC could surge by 13.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $164.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.42% to reach $173.19/share. It started the day trading at $158.89 and traded between $147.71 and $150.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLAC’s 50-day SMA is 148.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 158.01. The stock has a high of $184.50 for the year while the low is $101.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.69%, as 3.14M YTRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.01% of KLA Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.05, while the P/B ratio is 8.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KLAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 15,362 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,185,287 shares of KLAC, with a total valuation of $2,613,953,153. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more KLAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,478,428,427 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its KLA Corporation shares by 5.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,832,480 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -531,821 shares of KLA Corporation which are valued at $1,269,580,675. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its KLA Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,874,257 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,253,156 shares and is now valued at $1,186,308,643. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of KLA Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.