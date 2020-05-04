Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)?

The shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hilltop Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $21.50. Compass Point was of a view that HTH is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Stephens thinks that HTH is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.54 while ending the day at $17.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -145.5% decline from the average session volume which is 652200.0 shares. HTH had ended its last session trading at $19.30. Hilltop Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 1.26. HTH 52-week low price stands at $11.05 while its 52-week high price is $26.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.57%. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.30% to reach $30.75/share. It started the day trading at $23.71 and traded between $21.64 and $21.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLIC’s 50-day SMA is 22.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.73. The stock has a high of $28.66 for the year while the low is $16.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.45%, as 1.05M HTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 449.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more KLIC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,122 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,063,860 shares of KLIC, with a total valuation of $126,552,758. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more KLIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,344,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,018,054 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,110 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. which are valued at $104,726,787. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 53,521 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,268,656 shares and is now valued at $89,086,851. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.