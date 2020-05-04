Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX), Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)?

The shares of CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $45 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CoreLogic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. Barclays was of a view that CLGX is Overweight in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Stephens thinks that CLGX is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.54.

The shares of the company added by 5.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.61 while ending the day at $40.59. During the trading session, a total of 762686.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.73% incline from the average session volume which is 987020.0 shares. CLGX had ended its last session trading at $38.42. CoreLogic Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 49.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.09, with a beta of 1.21. CoreLogic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CLGX 52-week low price stands at $24.69 while its 52-week high price is $51.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.29%. CoreLogic Inc. has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16.50. JP Morgan also rated CADE as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that CADE could surge by 31.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.91% to reach $8.79/share. It started the day trading at $6.38 and traded between $5.935 and $6.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CADE’s 50-day SMA is 8.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.53. The stock has a high of $23.21 for the year while the low is $4.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.16%, as 6.26M CLGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.05% of Cadence Bancorporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CADE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -9,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,398,166 shares of CADE, with a total valuation of $113,957,987. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CADE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,052,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,164,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cadence Bancorporation which are valued at $46,924,213. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,596,734 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,878,891 shares and is now valued at $45,056,736. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cadence Bancorporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.