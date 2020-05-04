Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)?

The shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $84 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Columbia Sportswear Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $101. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Odeon was of a view that COLM is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Citigroup thinks that COLM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $65.91 while ending the day at $66.99. During the trading session, a total of 624876.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.43% decline from the average session volume which is 502210.0 shares. COLM had ended its last session trading at $72.89. Columbia Sportswear Company currently has a market cap of $4.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.82, with a beta of 0.65. Columbia Sportswear Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 COLM 52-week low price stands at $51.82 while its 52-week high price is $109.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Columbia Sportswear Company generated 686.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Company has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. JP Morgan also rated NPTN as Initiated on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that NPTN could surge by 7.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.77% to reach $9.36/share. It started the day trading at $9.90 and traded between $8.435 and $8.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NPTN’s 50-day SMA is 7.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.14. The stock has a high of $9.99 for the year while the low is $3.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.32%, as 2.23M COLM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.88% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 152.28, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 887.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more NPTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 169,885 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,986,313 shares of NPTN, with a total valuation of $21,650,769. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,623,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NeoPhotonics Corporation shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,464,878 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,284 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation which are valued at $17,870,366. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NeoPhotonics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,268,089 shares and is now valued at $16,443,645. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.