Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)?

The shares of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avinger Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2017. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $1. Dougherty & Company was of a view that AVGR is Buy in its latest report on May 08, 2015. Dougherty & Company thinks that AVGR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.64.

The shares of the company added by 4.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.28 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 4.57 million shares were traded which represents a -371.16% decline from the average session volume which is 968930.0 shares. AVGR had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Avinger Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AVGR 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $7.80.

The Avinger Inc. generated 10.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -141.38%. Avinger Inc. has the potential to record -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $116. Morgan Stanley also rated HRC as Upgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $138 suggesting that HRC could surge by 18.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $112.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.10% to reach $125.75/share. It started the day trading at $108.00 and traded between $101.00 and $102.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HRC’s 50-day SMA is 101.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.48. The stock has a high of $117.50 for the year while the low is $72.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.99%, as 1.85M AVGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.08, while the P/B ratio is 4.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 755.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more HRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -60,994 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,520,505 shares of HRC, with a total valuation of $655,962,803. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $629,206,925 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares by 4.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,997,406 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -311,331 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. which are valued at $603,339,044. In the same vein, Select Equity Group LP decreased its Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 255,173 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,811,362 shares and is now valued at $282,823,017. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.