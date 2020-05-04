Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)?

The shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Dougherty & Company was of a view that UCTT is Buy in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Cowen thinks that UCTT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.06 while ending the day at $16.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -79.33% decline from the average session volume which is 600540.0 shares. UCTT had ended its last session trading at $18.39. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 UCTT 52-week low price stands at $11.20 while its 52-week high price is $30.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. generated 162.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.32%. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.34% to reach $12.57/share. It started the day trading at $7.91 and traded between $7.26 and $7.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BVN’s 50-day SMA is 8.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.06. The stock has a high of $17.85 for the year while the low is $5.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.75%, as 2.99M UCTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more BVN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -877,332 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,197,615 shares of BVN, with a total valuation of $205,560,613. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,277,959 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by 8.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,085,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -704,407 shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. which are valued at $58,946,692. In the same vein, AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA decreased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,266,592 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,051,327 shares and is now valued at $58,694,174. Following these latest developments, around 37.20% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.