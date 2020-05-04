Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)?

The shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transocean Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Underperform the RIG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Barclays was of a view that RIG is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 19, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that RIG is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.11 while ending the day at $1.15. During the trading session, a total of 34.87 million shares were traded which represents a -9.88% decline from the average session volume which is 31.74 million shares. RIG had ended its last session trading at $1.28. Transocean Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RIG 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $8.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transocean Ltd. generated 2.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. Transocean Ltd. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.76% to reach $12.42/share. It started the day trading at $11.3835 and traded between $8.63 and $10.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMXI’s 50-day SMA is 8.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.11. The stock has a high of $16.10 for the year while the low is $6.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 934636.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.44%, as 771,636 RIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of International Money Express Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.05, while the P/B ratio is 6.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 195.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more IMXI shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 933,992 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,316,220 shares of IMXI, with a total valuation of $30,277,089. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC meanwhile bought more IMXI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,652,260 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its International Money Express Inc. shares by 11.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,512,521 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 261,511 shares of International Money Express Inc. which are valued at $22,939,317. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its International Money Express Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,543 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,605,614 shares and is now valued at $14,659,256. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of International Money Express Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.