Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)?

The shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on July 13, 2017. The Energy company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Coast Oil Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 29, 2017, to Buy the ROYT stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on February 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Stifel was of a view that ROYT is Buy in its latest report on March 30, 2016. Barclays thinks that ROYT is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.34 while ending the day at $0.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -192.17% decline from the average session volume which is 741760.0 shares. ROYT had ended its last session trading at $0.41. ROYT 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $2.34.

The Pacific Coast Oil Trust generated 199000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.12% to reach $28.86/share. It started the day trading at $20.54 and traded between $18.55 and $18.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNK's 50-day SMA is 18.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.15. The stock has a high of $26.92 for the year while the low is $7.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 716885.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.07%, as 680,539 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 15.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TNK shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 352,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,305,465 shares of TNK, with a total valuation of $29,033,542. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,682,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by 32.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 592,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 146,574 shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. which are valued at $13,177,845. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 540,513 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 550,654 shares and is now valued at $12,246,545. Following these latest developments, around 31.90% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.