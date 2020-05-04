Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)?

The shares of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NN Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2019, to Overweight the NNBR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Lake Street was of a view that NNBR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2016. Stifel thinks that NNBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.92 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 583602.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.77% incline from the average session volume which is 718440.0 shares. NNBR had ended its last session trading at $3.45. NN Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NNBR 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $11.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NN Inc. generated 31.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. NN Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. B. Riley FBR also rated AMRS as Reiterated on November 14, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that AMRS could surge by 73.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.78% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.75 and traded between $2.425 and $2.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRS’s 50-day SMA is 2.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.36. The stock has a high of $5.26 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.80%, as 17.56M NNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.54% of Amyris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Loyola Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,300,000 shares of AMRS, with a total valuation of $21,248,000. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more AMRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,916,879 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Amyris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.