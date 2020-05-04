Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

The shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVR Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2013. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 10, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Barclays was of a view that UAN is Equal Weight in its latest report on August 15, 2012. Dahlman Rose thinks that UAN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.7901 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 716846.0 shares were traded which represents a -188.28% decline from the average session volume which is 248660.0 shares. UAN had ended its last session trading at $0.98. CVR Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 UAN 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $4.13.

The CVR Partners LP generated 36.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.0%.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Neutral. Atlantic Equities also rated OXY as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that OXY could down by -1.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.19% to reach $14.98/share. It started the day trading at $16.42 and traded between $15.085 and $15.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 17.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.66. The stock has a high of $60.73 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 77.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.53%, as 73.57M UAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.30% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 39.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,425,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,662,134 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $1,038,287,512. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $834,779,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 4.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 45,365,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,884,804 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $525,328,495. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 291,897 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 43,826,571 shares and is now valued at $507,511,692. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.