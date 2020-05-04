Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD), Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)?

The shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CONMED Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Overweight the CNMD stock while also putting a $136 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Piper Jaffray was of a view that CNMD is Overweight in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Stifel thinks that CNMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $88.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $63.21 while ending the day at $64.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -170.27% decline from the average session volume which is 493480.0 shares. CNMD had ended its last session trading at $73.91. CONMED Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 57.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.86, with a beta of 1.22. CONMED Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CNMD 52-week low price stands at $37.66 while its 52-week high price is $116.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CONMED Corporation generated 24.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.8%. CONMED Corporation has the potential to record 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.27% to reach $81.27/share. It started the day trading at $138.24 and traded between $128.64 and $137.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNV’s 50-day SMA is 114.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.33. The stock has a high of $138.56 for the year while the low is $69.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.38%, as 3.26M CNMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 75.33, while the P/B ratio is 5.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.77% of Franco-Nevada Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.