Is It Crazy To Buy TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) And The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $25 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TripAdvisor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the TRIP stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that TRIP is Underweight in its latest report on November 08, 2019. UBS thinks that TRIP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.30 while ending the day at $18.37. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a 22.22% incline from the average session volume which is 3.5 million shares. TRIP had ended its last session trading at $19.97. TripAdvisor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TRIP 52-week low price stands at $13.73 while its 52-week high price is $50.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TripAdvisor Inc. generated 319.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. TripAdvisor Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Guggenheim also rated CAKE as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $47 suggesting that CAKE could surge by 27.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.69% to reach $27.93/share. It started the day trading at $21.91 and traded between $19.85 and $20.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAKE’s 50-day SMA is 23.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.26. The stock has a high of $51.15 for the year while the low is $14.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.12%, as 11.38M TRIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.94% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -138,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,330,777 shares of CAKE, with a total valuation of $73,969,671. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more CAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,607,012 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by 1.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,904,335 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,483 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated which are valued at $66,686,042. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 324,117 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,544,057 shares and is now valued at $43,452,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.