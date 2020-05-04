Is It Crazy To Buy KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) And AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)

The shares of KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.05 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KemPharm Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2018. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on June 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that KMPH is Outperform in its latest report on May 06, 2016. Oppenheimer thinks that KMPH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.56.

The shares of the company added by 5.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.281 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 5.76 million shares were traded which represents a -194.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. KMPH had ended its last session trading at $0.30. KMPH 52-week low price stands at $0.18 while its 52-week high price is $2.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The KemPharm Inc. generated 3.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -155.56%. KemPharm Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.45 and traded between $1.21 and $1.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAVS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5428 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4416. The stock has a high of $5.15 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 139654.74 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.57%, as 88,583 KMPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.17% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 91.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 149.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 234.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Virtu Financial BD LLC sold more UAVS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Virtu Financial BD LLC selling -14,515 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,492 shares of UAVS, with a total valuation of $17,053.

Following these latest developments, around 54.95% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.