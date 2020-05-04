Is It Crazy To Buy Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) And US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flex Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that FLEX is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2018. Needham thinks that FLEX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.96 while ending the day at $9.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.69 million shares were traded which represents a 35.07% incline from the average session volume which is 5.68 million shares. FLEX had ended its last session trading at $9.76. Flex Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FLEX 52-week low price stands at $5.36 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Flex Ltd. generated 1.79 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.55%. Flex Ltd. has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated USFD as Reiterated on October 03, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that USFD could surge by 41.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.44% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $20.6392 and traded between $19.21 and $19.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USFD’s 50-day SMA is 21.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.38. The stock has a high of $43.10 for the year while the low is $8.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.98%, as 5.15M FLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of US Foods Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more USFD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -30,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,937,423 shares of USFD, with a total valuation of $353,091,761. Longview Partners LLP meanwhile sold more USFD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,097,695 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by 14.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,680,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,884,794 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. which are valued at $259,984,358. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,143 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,618,817 shares and is now valued at $152,639,249. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of US Foods Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.