Is It Crazy To Buy El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) And Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CL King in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. CL King wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Buy the LOCO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2016. Sidoti was of a view that LOCO is Buy in its latest report on January 13, 2016. Guggenheim thinks that LOCO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.89.

The shares of the company added by 11.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.36 while ending the day at $13.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -184.14% decline from the average session volume which is 434890.0 shares. LOCO had ended its last session trading at $12.23. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $429.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.23, with a beta of 1.61. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LOCO 52-week low price stands at $6.15 while its 52-week high price is $16.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. generated 8.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.75%. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Evercore ISI also rated UE as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that UE could surge by 17.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.43% to reach $12.70/share. It started the day trading at $11.36 and traded between $10.30 and $10.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UE’s 50-day SMA is 11.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.22. The stock has a high of $21.74 for the year while the low is $6.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.58%, as 2.93M LOCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Urban Edge Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -79,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,265,483 shares of UE, with a total valuation of $152,108,905. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more UE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,587,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by 6.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,038,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -446,994 shares of Urban Edge Properties which are valued at $53,199,176. In the same vein, Resolution Capital Ltd. decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,883,966 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,883,966 shares and is now valued at $43,027,740. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Urban Edge Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.