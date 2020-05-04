Is It Crazy To Buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) And Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

The shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 05, 2016. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on October 24, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. MLV & Co was of a view that CLNE is Hold in its latest report on October 17, 2014. Northland Capital thinks that CLNE is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.94 while ending the day at $1.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -3.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. CLNE had ended its last session trading at $2.15. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. currently has a market cap of $439.01 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.53. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CLNE 52-week low price stands at $1.05 while its 52-week high price is $3.30.

The Clean Energy Fuels Corp. generated 49.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 110.0%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Stephens also rated COLB as Initiated on March 07, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that COLB could surge by 24.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.93% to reach $32.00/share. It started the day trading at $26.45 and traded between $23.71 and $24.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLB’s 50-day SMA is 27.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.44. The stock has a high of $41.17 for the year while the low is $21.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.33%, as 2.90M CLNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.09% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 480.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more COLB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -149,835 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,950,047 shares of COLB, with a total valuation of $266,661,260. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more COLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,822,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Columbia Banking System Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,325,116 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,093 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc. which are valued at $115,913,109. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Columbia Banking System Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,005 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,253,109 shares and is now valued at $87,183,321. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Columbia Banking System Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.