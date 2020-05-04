Is A Downturn Overdue? Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI), Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)?

The shares of Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on August 03, 2018. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2015. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on May 06, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wm Smith was of a view that TWI is Not Rated in its latest report on April 06, 2015. Oppenheimer thinks that TWI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.2101 while ending the day at $1.27. During the trading session, a total of 607794.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.89% decline from the average session volume which is 529030.0 shares. TWI had ended its last session trading at $1.41. Titan International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TWI 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Titan International Inc. generated 66.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.0%. Titan International Inc. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.97% to reach $19.48/share. It started the day trading at $19.66 and traded between $16.66 and $16.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HP’s 50-day SMA is 21.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.78. The stock has a high of $59.67 for the year while the low is $12.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.00%, as 9.39M TWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.90% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -156,853 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,782,602 shares of HP, with a total valuation of $184,397,721.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,740,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 584 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. which are valued at $121,143,426. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.