Is A Downturn Overdue? Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)?

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $5 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Sandler was of a view that MGY is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that MGY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.74 while ending the day at $5.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 42.73% incline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. MGY had ended its last session trading at $6.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MGY 52-week low price stands at $3.23 while its 52-week high price is $13.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation generated 182.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.27% to reach $3.69/share. It started the day trading at $4.39 and traded between $3.0505 and $3.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 2.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.88. The stock has a high of $15.91 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.46%, as 23.05M MGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.82% of SM Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 79.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,457 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,594,995 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $19,025,894. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,415,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SM Energy Company shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,451,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,605 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $11,530,740. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,468,262 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,983,290 shares and is now valued at $9,739,614. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.