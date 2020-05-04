Is A Downturn Overdue? Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)?

The shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $14 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Del Taco Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2018, to Buy the TACO stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on July 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.50. Maxim Group was of a view that TACO is Buy in its latest report on March 16, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that TACO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 20, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.22 while ending the day at $5.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -30.73% decline from the average session volume which is 775930.0 shares. TACO had ended its last session trading at $5.88. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 TACO 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $13.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Del Taco Restaurants Inc. generated 1.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on April 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Rodman & Renshaw also rated PLX as Initiated on April 04, 2016, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that PLX could surge by 97.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.60% to reach $154.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.64 and traded between $3.24 and $3.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLX’s 50-day SMA is 3.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.87. The stock has a high of $5.19 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.86%, as 1.11M TACO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.97% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 150.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought more PLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 270.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,762,147 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,414,487 shares of PLX, with a total valuation of $5,674,044. UBS O’Connor LLC meanwhile bought more PLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,891,348 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares by 3.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 459,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,587 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,080,140. In the same vein, Medical Strategy GmbH increased its Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 95,331 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 413,232 shares and is now valued at $971,095. Following these latest developments, around 17.66% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.