Expensive Market, What To Buy? Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

The shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phillips 66, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Outperform the PSX stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. Credit Suisse was of a view that PSX is Outperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Cowen thinks that PSX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $80.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $65.26 while ending the day at $66.36. During the trading session, a total of 6.63 million shares were traded which represents a -38.05% decline from the average session volume which is 4.8 million shares. PSX had ended its last session trading at $73.17. Phillips 66 debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 PSX 52-week low price stands at $40.04 while its 52-week high price is $119.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phillips 66 generated 1.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -196.08%. Phillips 66 has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.74% to reach $1.38/share. It started the day trading at $0.9397 and traded between $0.7801 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 0.8858 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3355. The stock has a high of $8.47 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 65.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.79%, as 80.32M PSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.68% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 32.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CPE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,799,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,273,871 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $30,290,081. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,521,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $14,243,349. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $14,013,358. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.