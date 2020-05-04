Expensive Market, What To Buy? Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

The shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Evercore ISI was of a view that LBRT is In-line in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that LBRT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.03 while ending the day at $4.29. During the trading session, a total of 927234.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.53% incline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. LBRT had ended its last session trading at $4.72. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LBRT 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $17.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. generated 112.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1500.0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has the potential to record -1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.18% to reach $26.13/share. It started the day trading at $20.00 and traded between $17.61 and $18.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCR’s 50-day SMA is 19.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.15. The stock has a high of $35.87 for the year while the low is $10.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.19%, as 5.53M LBRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.34% of NCR Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.10, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -206,279 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,808,670 shares of NCR, with a total valuation of $226,713,459. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,691,566 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its NCR Corporation shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,539,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 694,243 shares of NCR Corporation which are valued at $151,151,451. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its NCR Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 269,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,420,957 shares and is now valued at $113,650,939. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of NCR Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.