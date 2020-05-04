Expensive Market, What To Buy? Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB), WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

The shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Western Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on October 31, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. JP Morgan was of a view that GWB is Neutral in its latest report on April 28, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that GWB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.98 while ending the day at $17.16. During the trading session, a total of 689307.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.82% decline from the average session volume which is 565830.0 shares. GWB had ended its last session trading at $18.80. Great Western Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.27. GWB 52-week low price stands at $16.66 while its 52-week high price is $36.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.62%. Great Western Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.75. Credit Suisse also rated WPX as Resumed on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that WPX could surge by 35.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.42% to reach $8.40/share. It started the day trading at $5.88 and traded between $5.3201 and $5.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPX’s 50-day SMA is 5.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.55. The stock has a high of $14.43 for the year while the low is $1.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.38%, as 49.71M GWB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.98% of WPX Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WPX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -312,122 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,538,600 shares of WPX, with a total valuation of $117,542,730. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,644,471 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by 23.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,620,379 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,930,757 shares of WPX Energy Inc. which are valued at $47,642,156. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 493,938 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,199,083 shares and is now valued at $46,357,203. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of WPX Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.