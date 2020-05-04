Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVE is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that CVE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.28 while ending the day at $3.34. During the trading session, a total of 6.87 million shares were traded which represents a 31.88% incline from the average session volume which is 10.09 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $3.64. Cenovus Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CVE 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 119.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.22%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.13% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.70 and traded between $8.855 and $8.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOE’s 50-day SMA is 9.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.23. The stock has a high of $17.32 for the year while the low is $7.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.43%, as 9.79M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.08% of Ferro Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 952.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FOE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -354,937 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,493,261 shares of FOE, with a total valuation of $107,576,923. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FOE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,580,218 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Ferro Corporation shares by 2.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,289,569 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 151,153 shares of Ferro Corporation which are valued at $49,510,366. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Ferro Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 204,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,318,165 shares and is now valued at $40,418,024. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Ferro Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.