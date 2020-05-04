Apple Inc. (AAPL) is down -119.74% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.33% on 05/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $285.85 before closing at $290.01. Intraday shares traded counted 11.39 million, which was 77.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 50.83M. AAPL’s previous close was $289.07 while the outstanding shares total 4.45B. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.83, and a growth ratio of 1.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.96, with weekly volatility at 2.63% and ATR at 9.62. The AAPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $170.27 and a $327.85 high.

Investors have identified the Consumer Electronics company Apple Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1285.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AAPL, the company has in raw cash 39.77 billion on their books with 15.21 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 163231000000 million total, with 102161000000 million as their total liabilities.

AAPL were able to record 28.41 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -8.56 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 30.52 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Apple Inc. recorded a total of 91.82 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.18% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 30.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 56.6 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 35.22 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.45B with the revenue now reading 5.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAPL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAPL attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 285.12, for a total value of 2,605,141. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, CFO, Maestri Luca now sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,858,445. Also, COO, WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 02. The shares were price at an average price of 241.44 per share, with a total market value of 9,914,186. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LEVINSON ARTHUR D now holds 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 434,573. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

25 out of 41 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apple Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $303.56.