Analysts Turn Mixed On Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.14 while ending the day at $3.16. During the trading session, a total of 529343.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.57% incline from the average session volume which is 591910.0 shares. XNET had ended its last session trading at $3.66. Xunlei Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 XNET 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The Xunlei Limited generated 162.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. ROTH Capital also rated BLDP as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that BLDP could surge by 11.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.07% to reach $10.51/share. It started the day trading at $9.97 and traded between $9.23 and $9.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLDP’s 50-day SMA is 9.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.21. The stock has a high of $14.20 for the year while the low is $3.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.26%, as 7.80M XNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 61.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Argenta Banque d’Epargne SA bought more BLDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Argenta Banque d’Epargne SA purchasing 126,494 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,086,664 shares of BLDP, with a total valuation of $8,269,513. Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. meanwhile sold more BLDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,570,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares by 6.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 885,112 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -59,136 shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. which are valued at $6,735,702. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.