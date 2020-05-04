Analysts Turn Mixed On Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD), Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

The shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $94 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cantel Medical Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CMD is Hold in its latest report on June 09, 2017. Raymond James thinks that CMD is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $70.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $32.94 while ending the day at $33.16. During the trading session, a total of 574638.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.03% incline from the average session volume which is 676260.0 shares. CMD had ended its last session trading at $37.00. Cantel Medical Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 65.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 23.78, with a beta of 1.17. Cantel Medical Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CMD 52-week low price stands at $20.81 while its 52-week high price is $93.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cantel Medical Corp. generated 58.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.84%. Cantel Medical Corp. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 25, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is now rated as Neutral. Ascendiant Capital Markets also rated OPTT as Initiated on May 09, 2013, with its price target of $5 suggesting that OPTT could surge by 91.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.95% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.57 and traded between $0.4507 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPTT’s 50-day SMA is 0.4573 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0986. The stock has a high of $2.84 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 204508.42 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.95%, as 188,250 CMD shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 568.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more OPTT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -17,277 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 211,891 shares of OPTT, with a total valuation of $77,764.

Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.