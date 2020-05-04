Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

The shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $65 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ryanair Holdings plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. Berenberg was of a view that RYAAY is Hold in its latest report on January 29, 2020. Goldman thinks that RYAAY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $57.57 while ending the day at $58.26. During the trading session, a total of 611645.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.22% incline from the average session volume which is 958970.0 shares. RYAAY had ended its last session trading at $63.47. Ryanair Holdings plc currently has a market cap of $12.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 1.26. Ryanair Holdings plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RYAAY 52-week low price stands at $44.44 while its 52-week high price is $96.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ryanair Holdings plc generated 2.43 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 272.09%. Ryanair Holdings plc has the potential to record 5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Citigroup also rated RDUS as Upgrade on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that RDUS could surge by 51.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.07% to reach $28.86/share. It started the day trading at $15.38 and traded between $14.00 and $14.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDUS’s 50-day SMA is 15.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.31. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $10.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.22%, as 5.90M RYAAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.77% of Radius Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 656.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more RDUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,942,385 shares of RDUS, with a total valuation of $90,251,005. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more RDUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,923,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by 17.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,624,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 690,722 shares of Radius Health Inc. which are valued at $60,116,654. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,188,138 shares and is now valued at $54,445,794. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Radius Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.