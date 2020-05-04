Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.62.

The shares of the company added by 10.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.24 while ending the day at $2.50. During the trading session, a total of 918797.0 shares were traded which represents a -138.9% decline from the average session volume which is 384600.0 shares. CJJD had ended its last session trading at $2.27. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. currently has a market cap of $74.8 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 67.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.25, with a beta of 0.62. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CJJD 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $2.40.

The China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. generated 23.89 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Piper Sandler also rated DDD as Downgrade on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that DDD could down by -2.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $7.60/share. It started the day trading at $8.29 and traded between $7.645 and $7.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DDD’s 50-day SMA is 7.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.66. The stock has a high of $12.56 for the year while the low is $5.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.73%, as 32.09M CJJD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.69% of 3D Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DDD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -546,162 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,046,888 shares of DDD, with a total valuation of $123,721,506. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DDD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,350,534 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its 3D Systems Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of 3D Systems Corporation which are valued at $61,680,000. In the same vein, St. Denis J. Villere & Co. LLC decreased its 3D Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,170 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,826,503 shares and is now valued at $29,502,338. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of 3D Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.