Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA), BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

The shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $48 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CareDx Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the CDNA stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on October 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CDNA is Neutral in its latest report on September 18, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that CDNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.68.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.17 while ending the day at $26.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -26.25% decline from the average session volume which is 795210.0 shares. CDNA had ended its last session trading at $25.38. CareDx Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CDNA 52-week low price stands at $13.04 while its 52-week high price is $41.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CareDx Inc generated 32.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.71%. CareDx Inc has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. CL King also rated BJRI as Initiated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that BJRI could surge by 28.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.87% to reach $27.79/share. It started the day trading at $21.29 and traded between $19.30 and $19.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BJRI’s 50-day SMA is 19.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.86. The stock has a high of $53.00 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.70%, as 1.28M CDNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.97% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 911.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BJRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -77,822 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,778,319 shares of BJRI, with a total valuation of $38,590,851. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BJRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,215,805 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,158,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,088 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. which are valued at $16,090,357. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,199 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,071,338 shares and is now valued at $14,880,885. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.