Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

The shares of Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Calix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2017. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on January 08, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Drexel Hamilton was of a view that CALX is Buy in its latest report on December 18, 2015. Jefferies thinks that CALX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.14.

The shares of the company added by 4.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.24 while ending the day at $11.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -132.76% decline from the average session volume which is 445080.0 shares. CALX had ended its last session trading at $11.50. Calix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CALX 52-week low price stands at $5.60 while its 52-week high price is $12.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Calix Inc. generated 46.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Calix Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.24% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.51 and traded between $11.00 and $11.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCC’s 50-day SMA is 13.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.05. The stock has a high of $29.45 for the year while the low is $9.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.06%, as 6.34M CALX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.44% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HCC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -180,178 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,508,756 shares of HCC, with a total valuation of $69,122,989. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,051,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by 48.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,904,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,930 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. which are valued at $30,847,128. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 419,320 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,839,990 shares and is now valued at $30,160,694. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.