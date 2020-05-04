Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Calithera Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the CALA stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CALA is Outperform in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Leerink Partners thinks that CALA is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.68.

The shares of the company added by 4.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.03 while ending the day at $6.42. During the trading session, a total of 813701.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.02% decline from the average session volume which is 726390.0 shares. CALA had ended its last session trading at $6.13. Calithera Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 CALA 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $8.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Calithera Biosciences Inc. generated 60.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.41%. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Northland Capital also rated CSTM as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CSTM could surge by 37.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.02% to reach $11.34/share. It started the day trading at $7.78 and traded between $6.95 and $7.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSTM’s 50-day SMA is 7.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.57. The stock has a high of $15.10 for the year while the low is $3.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.39%, as 3.12M CALA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Constellium SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CSTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 375,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,840,684 shares of CSTM, with a total valuation of $51,269,964. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CSTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,291,923 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa… increased its Constellium SE shares by 1,437.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,205,803 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,802,214 shares of Constellium SE which are valued at $32,332,234. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Constellium SE shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 77,168 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,932 shares and is now valued at $19,057,826. Following these latest developments, around 0.91% of Constellium SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.