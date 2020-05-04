AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) previous close was $12.27 while the outstanding shares total 574.64M. The firm has a beta of 0.90. AGNC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.20% on 05/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.15 before closing at $12.24. Intraday shares traded counted 3.14 million, which was 77.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.80M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.29, with weekly volatility at 4.88% and ATR at 0.88. The AGNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.25 and a $19.65 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company AGNC Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AGNC Investment Corp. recorded a total of 768.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -103.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 871.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 574.64M with the revenue now reading 1.61 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGNC attractive?

In related news, Director, FISK JOHN D bought 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.77, for a total value of 199,570. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Davis Morris A. now bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 125,060. Also, Director, CEO, and CIO, Kain Gary D bought 97,802 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.73 per share, with a total market value of 1,733,722. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, CEO, and CIO, Kain Gary D now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,575. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AGNC Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.95.